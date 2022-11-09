He’s had a good supporting cast around him with the likes of Jon Guthrie, Tyler Magloire and Mitchell Pinnock also impressing.

But just three Cobblers players have been given above seven in the season so far ratings by the whoscored.com website.

The website has rated every player to have played for Town this season.

1. Sam Hoskins 7.47 Photo: Pete Norton

2. Jon Guthrie 7.07 Photo: Pete Norton

3. Mitchell Pinnock 7.05 Photo: Shaun Botterill

4. Tyler Magloire 6.96 Photo: Pete Norton