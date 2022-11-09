See if you agree with this picture gallery rating every single Northampton Town player this season
Sam Hoskins has been the standout player for Northampton this season and is perhaps even League Two’s stand-out player as well.
He’s had a good supporting cast around him with the likes of Jon Guthrie, Tyler Magloire and Mitchell Pinnock also impressing.
But just three Cobblers players have been given above seven in the season so far ratings by the whoscored.com website.
The website has rated every player to have played for Town this season.
