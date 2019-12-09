Second goal of the season is a 'relief' for Cobblers defender Goode

Cobblers defender Charlie Goode felt a sense of 'relief' when he bagged his second goal of the season at Exeter City on Saturday.

The Town captain netted at Bradford City early in the campaign but has since fallen behind fellow central defenders Scott Wharton and Jordan Turnbull, who have four apiece.

Goode was back on target at St James Park, however, when drilling a low shot into the bottom corner on 33 minutes.

He said: "I'd like to call it a clean finish! My first touch wasn't great and I had to stretch a bit but it was a relief when it went in.

"Jordan and Scotty have been brilliant in front of goal this season - they've got four goals each - and I've been well overdue another one.

"Some of the staff and a few of the players said they fancied me to score on Saturday and I fancied it myself and luckily I got one."

Goode's goal owed to the tenacious work of Alan McCormack who won two challenges before the ball fell to Nicky Adams to cross.

"You'll see that from Macca probably four or five times a game at least," Goode added. "He gets around the pitch so well and he's vital for us, as you can see from our recent results.

"He's been so important for our little springboard up the division and it was brilliant from him to help set up the goal."

On Sam Hoskins' tremendous late goal, Goode said: "Hosko gives 100 per cent every week.

"He works so hard for the team and now he's adding goals and assists to his game this season so he's going really well and he's a massive part for us."