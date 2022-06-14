Second friendly confirmed for Cobblers' Scotland trip

The University of St Andrew's boasts one of the best football training facilities in Scotland (Picture courtesy of football.wp.st-andrews.ac.uk)

Jon Brady's side will be spending a week at the University of St Andrews from July 4 to July 9.

The training facility is widely regarded as one of the best in Scotland, and boasts six football pitches along with a strength and conditioning suite and gym and fitness suites as well as video analysis and meeting rooms.

The Cobblers have already announced they will be taking on Celtic Under-23s on Wednesday, July 6, and it has now been confirmed there will be a second practice match on Friday, July 8.

This will be against a senior professional club, but the opposition is not being named at this time.

Both of the friendly matches are officially behind closed doors, but Cobblers supporters in the area will be able to watch the game as invited guests via prior arrangement with the club.

Following the week north of the border, the Cobblers will travel home ahead of their meeting with Sky Bet Championship side West Bromwich Albion at Sixfields on Wednesday, July 13.

The Sixfields Travel Club had initially planned to run a trip to Scotland for the week, but they have now cancelled those plans.