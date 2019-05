Season player ratings: All 26 Cobblers players ranked, from lowest to highest

Based on their average rating over all 46 league games, James Heneghan ranks the 26 Cobblers players to have started at least four matches.

1. Timi Elsnik Starts: 4. Average rating: 6. Star man awards: 0 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Joe Powell Starts: 6. Average rating: 6. Star man awards: 0 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Billy Waters Starts: 5. Average rating: 6. Star man awards: 1 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Hakeem Odoffin Starts: 10. Average rating: 6. Star man awards: 1 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more