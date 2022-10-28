Sean Dyche explains why he often avoids Cobblers games when son Max plays

Sean Dyche in conversation with Cobblers assistant Colin Calderwood during pre-season.

Sean Dyche has revealed he sometimes deliberately avoids going to Cobblers games so he doesn’t take the spotlight away from his son, 19-year-old centre-back Max.

Dyche senior, who ended his career at Sixfields, playing 62 times between 2005 and 2007, has been linked with multiple clubs this season but remains without a job since being sacked by now-Championship club Burnley in April.

The 51-year-old is sometimes spotted at Sixfields to watch his son play. He was inundated with autograph and selfie requests when Max started and captained Cobblers against Arsenal Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

However, Sean made the decision not to go to the recent league game at Stevenage despite knowing Max had a good chance of playing.

Speaking to The Athletic Football Podcast, Dyche said: "I go down to Northampton to watch my son and people are used to me going there but to give you a view of my own private life, my son had a chance to play against Stevenage but I deliberately didn’t go because it’s his story.

"I don’t want it to be my story. There’s a lot of news at the moment about different managerial jobs coming up and all that. My lad had a chance of starting, he didn’t but he did get on in the end for 20, 25 minutes and his mum went down but I chose not to.

"It takes away from his story. It’s not my story, it’s his story.”

Max himself was asked about it on BBC Radio Northampton’s Cobblers Show on Thursday night, to which he replied: “I’m used to it to a degree. It’s just one of those things that comes with his job and history as a professional.

"It’s not that enjoyable when your old man doesn’t get to come and watch you play but my mum was there at Stevenage and that was great because she’s been a rock for me when he’s been away working.”

Max worked his way through the academy at Northampton and although a Premier League manager for several years, Sean made a conscious effort not to overly involve himself in his son’s development.

He added: "There was a sign at Watford that said you wouldn’t scream at your kid if they were learning to play the piano so why scream at him now? I never stop thinking about that and it’s right so I have never shouted or got involved.

"I used to stand miles away from the pitch when my lad was playing. I talk to him about it but I don’t get involved with the coaches or any of that.

"When he was going through his development years, his coaches at Northampton were really good and I really liked them. You go in as a parent and I remember sitting there and they must have thought ‘oh god, what are we going to say to this guy? What are we going to tell a Premier League manager about his son’s development?!’

"But I was always very respectful and I always listened and I said to Max to listen to his coaches because that’s the right thing to do.”

Max has made 14 appearances for Northampton’s first-team, 10 of which have come this season.

He added: “I’m pleased with the amount of minutes I have been getting this season and I feel much more integrated into the first-team and generally I’m pleased with how I’m progressing and happy with how many minutes I’ve had.

