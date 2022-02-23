Scunthorpe United 0 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town were a long way from their best for large swathes of the game but did finish strongly and so nearly grabbed all three points with some late chances. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
Plucked Sinclair's goalbound header out of the sky and made a couple of straightforward saves but that was about it. For all Scunthorpe's huffing and puffing, they created very little... 6.5
2. Tyler Magloire
Probably his most testing game in Cobblers colours, although if anything that's testament to just how seamlessly he's slotted in. Didn't make any glaring errors and was harshly booked when slipping into a challenge... 7
3. Fraser Horsfall
Even when Town are well short of their best, they can still rely on their defence to keep a clean sheet and ensure the points tally continues to tick over. The skipper, as ever, was key to blunting Scunny with another commanding display... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN
4. Jon Guthrie
Won two or three exceptional headers when Scunthorpe slung dangerous corners and crosses into the penalty box. Did dawdle on the ball a couple of times, which could have been costly on another occasion... 7