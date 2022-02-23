Cobblers were not at their best at Glanford Park but still kept another clean sheet. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Scunthorpe United 0 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers moved up to second in Sky Bet League Two despite being held to an attritional goalless draw by bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

By James Heneghan
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:10 pm

Town were a long way from their best for large swathes of the game but did finish strongly and so nearly grabbed all three points with some late chances. Here are our player ratings...

1. Liam Roberts

Plucked Sinclair's goalbound header out of the sky and made a couple of straightforward saves but that was about it. For all Scunthorpe's huffing and puffing, they created very little... 6.5

2. Tyler Magloire

Probably his most testing game in Cobblers colours, although if anything that's testament to just how seamlessly he's slotted in. Didn't make any glaring errors and was harshly booked when slipping into a challenge... 7

3. Fraser Horsfall

Even when Town are well short of their best, they can still rely on their defence to keep a clean sheet and ensure the points tally continues to tick over. The skipper, as ever, was key to blunting Scunny with another commanding display... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

4. Jon Guthrie

Won two or three exceptional headers when Scunthorpe slung dangerous corners and crosses into the penalty box. Did dawdle on the ball a couple of times, which could have been costly on another occasion... 7

