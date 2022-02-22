Scunthorpe boss Hill confident rock-bottom Iron can be a match for Cobblers

Scunthorpe United manager Keith Hill is confident that his side can 'compete' with the Cobblers in tonight's League Two fixture at Glanford Park.

The Iron are seven points from safety having lost nine of their last 10 league games, while Northampton can go second with a point this evening.

"They're a team that's intent on getting promoted," said Hill. "The infrastructure of the club and recruitment drive shows that.

Keith Hill.

"They've got a good squad but we will be able to compete with them. We've got good technicians who can change a match for us and have just got to put a full 90 minute game together."

Striker Sam Burns will need to be assessed after coming off early in the second period at the weekend.

Hill added: "It's more a question of managing game time and making sure we have players who are looking good and feeling good. Again, the situation we're in, some will be feeling pressure while some will be able to deal with the anxieties it brings, but it makes us more stronger. I'm going to be in a situation where I'll be selecting a side that I feel represents our best chances of getting the points against Northampton.

"You've got to bring your best A-game to the table week-in, week-out. Sam was on the physio's bed at half-time and the medical advice was he had a tight calf. I didn't want to run him into an injury so on that advice I made a footballing decision but one that will benefit us and Sam in the long-term."

Scunthorpe's latest disappointment came on Saturday when they surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Rochdale.

Hill added: "We weren't good enough over the course of 90 minutes and that's the simple fact. You can't hide and pretend it's not happening, you've got to deal with it.

"There are times during the game where you have to survive and in those moments we haven't been good enough over the course of the last 32 games, and before that during last season as well.

"We've got to deal with the facts and try to improve but for me it's not a time to beat people up. It's a time to encourage players to be braver and be better in their decision-making. For large periods of the game we very good, but just didn't deal with the opponents in the second-half.

"There was a suggestion somewhere after the game that there was no fight or spirit, but I think that's an emotional reaction to a difficult result. Trust me, there's fight in the players and certainly effort.

"When you get disappointment it's how you deal with it individually and collectively. I don't get angry anymore and let a bad situation bring out the worst in me. I try to see a future and plan, building a platform and foundation where we can go again.