Scunthorpe boosted by deadline day signings and return of isolating players

Neil Cox.

Scunthorpe United will be boosted by a couple of deadline day signings and the return of two players from COVID when they head to Sixfields this weekend.

Harry Wood and Hayden Hackney have joined on loan from Championship sides Hull City and Middlesbrough respectively and both could be involved on Saturday.

"They were excellent in training and we could tell that training has stepped up because we have two new faces in, while the two who were away because of COVID are back, so it was like four new signings today," said manager Neil Cox.

"People are looking over their shoulders and waiting to see who's going to play and not going to play."

Ross Millen and Harry Bunn have returned to training this week but are unlikely to be ready for Saturday, while Jordan Hallam (groin), Alex Kenyon (hamstring) and Ryan Loft (cheekbone) remain sidelined.

On facing the Cobblers, Cox added: "It'll be a difficult game and they will be well organised, playing a 4-4-2 and have experience around the camp.

"They've brought a couple of players in close to the transfer deadline too so we'll have to see how they set up, and if they change it. We'll do our homework and then it's about what we do - how we set up and how we play.