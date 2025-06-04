Scott Pollock signs new contract with National League club

Scott Pollock has signed a new deal with National League North champions Brackley Town, committing his future to the club for the 2025/26 season.

Despite a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, the 23-year-old made 33 appearances in all competitions in 2024/25, netting nine goals from midfield. His performances played a crucial role in the team’s first ever promotion to the National League, and his return to St James Park is seen as a major boost heading into the new season.

Pollock became the first player from the Football & Education programme to play for Northampton’s first-team in the 2018/19 season. He made 29 appearances in total for the Cobblers, scoring two goals, and had spells at Boston United and Yeovil Town before joining Brackley last summer, where he soon established himself a key member of the squad and became a favourite with supporters.

Saints manager Gavin Cowan said: “Scott at his full potential is someone who can light the national league up. He’s another player that wants to prove his worth at the level and someone we think will do just that!”

