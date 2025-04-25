Scott Lindsey hypes up 'big game' for Crawley against 'very aggressive' Cobblers
Crawley, who reappointed Lindsey last month after Rob Elliot’s departure, must win their final two games and hope both Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion slip up to have any chance of climbing out of the relegation zone.
“It’s an important game and a big game and we’ve got to win,” said Lindsey. “We are fully focused on that and we recognise what we have to do. All we can do is win our two games and what will be will be. Everything else is out of our hands.
"Northampton are quite an aggressive team. They’re very direct, they play for set-pieces, long throws, corners, free-kicks and they put it in your box. They really test you and ask you a lot of questions from a defensive point of view. They have good players so it’ll be a tough challenge
"Their season is done in a way but if you speak to their manager, he will say that he wants maximum points out of their remaining games. We’re professionals and that’s what we all want so they won’t be downing tools, no chance.
"We know it’ll be tough. They’re a very competitive team, very aggressive in the press, aggressive in the tackle and they’re a strong, physical team that will ask a lot of questions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.