Scan results 'not great' for key Cobblers pair but Nolan 'won't give timelines' on injuries

Cameron McGeehan and Nesta Guinness-Walker are set to miss at least a few weeks after picking up injuries against Shrewsbury – but manager Kevin Nolan says he is reluctant to put timelines on when injured players might return.

Guinness-Walker was clearly struggling in the final few minutes at New Meadow and had to be helped from the field by two people. McGeehan scored Town’s equaliser in that game and appeared OK at full-time but he was absent from the squad for the visit of Stevenage on New Year’s Day.

"Nesta just felt something in his knee at the end of the game against Shrewsbury,” said Nolan. “But I'm not going to give timelines. I don't like doing that because he might be feeling good again in three weeks but I've said it's going to be five or six weeks.

"We just go day by day with every injury. Cam's felt something in his groin. Both had scans and the results were not great but they are ones where we hope we'll be seeing them both soon enough. We'll see how it goes and what happens in the next few weeks."

Sam Hoskins and Tariqe Fosu were both back in action against Stevenage, however whilst Cobblers are desperate for more players to return, Nolan insists the club will not make any rash decisions.

"What we're trying to do is built robustness in these lads,” he added. “We can't bring them back too early because they'll break down again so we have to build them up through training and then game-time.

"It was great for Fos to get 30 minutes and Hosk got more than 45 and hopefully we can build on that in a couple of days, but we can't be rushing these lads back because we want them for the rest of the season.

"We can't be panicking. We have to do it right and then, when they're ready, they can explode and they'll be at their peak levels to do the business and then we can start dominating teams.”