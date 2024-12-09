Sampson urges players to 'control their emotions' for 'great game' against Posh

Ian Sampson

Ian Sampson has stressed the importance of keeping emotions in check when the Cobblers take on rivals Posh at Sixfields live on Sky Sports this evening.

Town paid the price for a moment of madness in their last outing when Tom Eaves was sent off for two needless yellow cards in the first 27 minutes against Stevenage, which ultimately cost his side despite an admirable defensive display.

They cannot afford a similar show of ill-discipline against Peterborough tonight, something their caretaker boss is well aware of.

"There's a bit of blood and thunder but not as much now as there was,” said Sampson. “People control their emotions better these days and we need to do that because we saw the other night that emotions can take control with Tom's red card.

"We have to be in control of what we do but it's a big game and a good game to have against our local rivals. They aren't in a position they want to be in and we're certainly not in a position we want to be in but I'm expecting a good game.”

It’s hardly a gentle introduction for Sampson and his staff as Town look to back up last year’s victory at Sixfields over their old rivals, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

"It's a great game to have as your first game as caretaker manager and caretaker staff,” Sampson added. “There's no bigger game for Northampton than Peterborough. I know that from my history with the club.

"It would be great to have a full house with the fans backing us. I'm sure they'll come in their numbers and it would be great to create a Bristol Rovers atmosphere for any older fans who remember from 1998. We need all the support we can get at the moment.

"Times are a little bit difficult but that's when you see real characters come through and we believe we have that in the squad and in the staff and certainly in the stands.”