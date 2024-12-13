Sampson 'shocked' to see Rotherham struggling as 'buzzing' Cobblers bid to back up Posh win

Ian Sampson

Interim boss Ian Sampson admits he’s ‘shocked’ by Rotherham’s struggles this season ahead of Saturday’s game at the New York Stadium.

Despite a busy summer after relegation from the Championship last season, Steve Evans’ Millers are languishing down in 20th in League One, three places below Cobblers and only one place above the relegation zone.

But they do have games in hand and such is the congested nature of the table, a couple of wins could quickly change the picture. The same applies to Town, who are bidding to build on Monday’s fine win over Peterborough.

Sampson said: "Monday gave everyone a lift and the players were buzzing and the last couple of days have been really fantastic. There's a bit of togetherness again and hopefully we can take that into Saturday.

"I am surprised by where Rotherham are with the players they've recruited. I know it can take a bit of time to gel but they have Championship players or players who were promoted from League One last season.

"It s a bit of a shock but I'm sure they'll get it right in the end – hopefully not on Saturday! But we see it as a challenge. They aren't where they want to be but it would still be a big scalp for us even if they are below us in the table. We'll go there positively.”

On the state of his squad, Sampson said: "It's looking OK. I probably have two squads – one out injured and one fit to play. We've pretty much always been able to put 18 out there so it's not like we're having to play a load of youth team players.

"Whoever plays will do their best and that's all we ask.”