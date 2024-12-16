Sampson remains unsure over full-time job but expects to remain in charge for Peterborough tie

Ian Sampson

Ian Sampson is yet to decide whether or not he will throw his hat into the ring for the full-time Cobblers job – but he does expect to remain in caretaker charge for Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at Peterborough United.

After Monday’s derby victory over Posh at Sixfields, Sampson’s second game as interim boss ended in a tame 3-0 defeat at Rotherham United on Saturday. The result leaves Town dangerously placed in League One, just two points and two places above the dotted line.

"It's hard to say,” replied Sampson when asked if he’ll still be in charge for next Saturday’s league game against Charlton. “I would probably suggest that I'll be in charge for Peterborough on Tuesday. I haven't heard any different but let's just see how the week pans out.”

And questioned whether he wants the job, he said: "I think the emotions go from 'yes' to 'no' after today's defeat. It's something that's in the back of my mind but there's nothing concrete at the moment.”

Cobblers take on rivals Peterborough in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday but the timing of the game, coupled with Town’s injury issues, means Sampson is likely to ring the changes.

"Any game against Peterborough is a big game for the club,” he added. “We'll see what we can put out there on Tuesday night and we'll give it our best.

"I haven't checked on injuries after today’s game (against Rotherham) but fingers crossed we haven't picked up any new ones.”