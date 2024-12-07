Sampson had no hesitation when asked to take caretaker charge of Cobblers

Ian Sampson

Ian Sampson said he had no hesitation when he was asked by Kelvin Thomas to step up and take caretaker charge of the Cobblers this week.

Jon Brady’s unexpected resignation following Tuesday’s defeat at Stevenage saw Thomas turn to Sampson to take care of the first-team in the short-term, supported by Marc Richards and James Alger.

Sampson has done the job before, both on an interim and permanent basis, and his first game in charge will be Monday’s derby against Peterborough United.

Asked if he had any hesitation when offered the job, Sampson said: "No, I work for the club and if that's what they need me to do then I'm quite happy to do it.

"It would be a natural thing for the chairman and the CEO to ask me to do it and I've done it before, twice. It was a long time ago but I think it's a natural progression.”

Brady’s departure signals a significant moment of change for the club given his reign lasted 200 games and nearly four years.

Sampson added: "To manage 200 games at a Football League club is a great achievement and you obviously expect him to come in the next day so that's been a shock.

"But we have continuity and that's the great thing about this club at the moment because all the staff have been part of our success and their roles should never be diminished. They were a great help to Jon and we're glad to still have them in place.

"What happens in the future we don't know but for the short-term we're confident that we can do a job."

On how the players have responded, Sampson said: "The players are fine. They've seen it all before. Some players have been through managers like you wouldn't believe and it's just part of their careers.

"There will be one or two who haven't experienced this scenario before but they are OK. No one is jumping for joy but no one is in tears either because they know there's a job to do going forward.”