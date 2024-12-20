Sampson 'enjoying' stint as interim boss but believes Cobblers will soon need 'clarity' over manager's position

Ian Sampson

Ian Sampson says he’s ‘enjoying’ his stint in caretaker charge of Cobblers but he believes there will need to be some ‘clarity’ over the manager’s position sooner rather than later.

It’s two weeks since Jon Brady stepped away from the club and left Sampson to take the reins in the short-term, with the former Cobblers defender set to oversee his fourth game this weekend when Charlton visit Sixfields.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas has previously stated there is ‘no rush’ to make a permanent appointment but the Christmas period is a key time in the season for Town, who play five games in two weeks, four of which are against teams in the bottom half.

“The spirit has been good since we took over,” said Sampson. “It’s been a bit chaotic trying to deal with everything but that’s just what comes with being a football manager. It’s not only picking a team every week, it’s managing the players and the staff, but I’ve found it enjoyable and I look forward to carrying it on.

"There will come a time where we will need some clarity on the situation but the period of football we’re in at the moment – I think there’s five games in 14 days over Christmas – probably isn’t an ideal time for a new manager to come in and stamp his authority on training because there is no time to train, it’s just rest and recover.

"But there will come a time when we need clarity and I’m sure the powers that be have got that in mind.”

On the challenge that Charlton pose this weekend, Sampson added: "They’re a good team but it’s more about what we do and how we react from the last performance. We certainly need to be more competitive and the boys are champing at the bit because they want to right the wrongs from last Saturday.

"The fans will be very important because we need their support as much as we need the players to play well.”