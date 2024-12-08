Sampson could make changes for Peterborough clash as Cobblers receive potential injury boost

By James Heneghan
Published 8th Dec 2024, 10:34 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 10:34 BST
Ian Sampsonplaceholder image
Ian Sampson
Cobblers interim boss Ian Sampson will consider making some tweaks when he takes charge of his first game on Monday.

Sampson worked alongside Jon Brady as his number two prior to the manager’s shock departure earlier this week, but he may want to put his stamp on the team and implement his own ideas for Monday’s derby against Peterborough United.

"I think it's something we'll certainly look at,” said Sampson. “If you keep doing the same thing and you keep getting the same results then people say that's a sign of madness.

"We will have a look at changing things. It won't be drastic because the lads know that we have a pattern that we play to but we will look at it if it needs doing.

"I think it's a good game to have because it's a derby and derby games tend to be a bit blood and thunder. We're in the bottom four so we have to find some sort of togetherness and we will try and galvanise the team.

"There has been a bit of internal disruption and we have to try and build some bridges among the players and the staff. That's our job at the moment and we're not looking beyond Monday night."

On the injury situation, Sampson added: "It's all looking fine. Surprisingly, we might actually be leaving a couple of players out of the squad on Monday, which would be a great position to be in.”

Ian SampsonPeterboroughCobblersJon BradyPeterborough United
