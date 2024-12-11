Sampson confirms reason for prolonged absence of Fulham loanee Matt Dibley-Dias

Matt Dibley-Dias

Ian Sampson has confirmed that Matt Dibley-Dias’ lack of game-time this season is due to injury.

The 21-year-old midfielder arrived at Sixfields in the summer with a strong reputation having impressed for Fulham at youth team level, but his first EFL loan has so far not gone to plan.

He did feature early in the season, starting the 2-1 win over Exeter City in August, but he then disappeared from the squad entirely and was nowhere to be seen for the following three months.

Suffering with injury and illness, Dibley-Dias finally made an appearance in the matchday 18 when Sampson took charge of his first game as caretaker boss against Peterborough United on Monday, and the young midfielder was given the last five minutes.

"Matt's just had an injury,” confirmed Sampson. “He's come back in the last few days and he was down to play 15, 20 minutes. I like Matt, he's a good lad and he's a good player but he just needs an opportunity."

Dibley-Dias’ next opportunity could come on Saturday when Cobblers head to Rotherham to face Steve Evans’ underperforming side.

Sampson added: "We expect them to be really, really tough and direct. Steve Evans' side are renowned for him strong and he has a fantastic record as a manager so we know how tough it'll be.

"It'll be a totally different proposition to Monday because Peterborough want come and get it down and move you around. I think it'll be a very different game on Saturday.”