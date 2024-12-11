Sampson confirms reason for prolonged absence of Fulham loanee Matt Dibley-Dias

By James Heneghan
Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 09:54 BST
Matt Dibley-Diasplaceholder image
Matt Dibley-Dias
Ian Sampson has confirmed that Matt Dibley-Dias’ lack of game-time this season is due to injury.

The 21-year-old midfielder arrived at Sixfields in the summer with a strong reputation having impressed for Fulham at youth team level, but his first EFL loan has so far not gone to plan.

He did feature early in the season, starting the 2-1 win over Exeter City in August, but he then disappeared from the squad entirely and was nowhere to be seen for the following three months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Suffering with injury and illness, Dibley-Dias finally made an appearance in the matchday 18 when Sampson took charge of his first game as caretaker boss against Peterborough United on Monday, and the young midfielder was given the last five minutes.

"Matt's just had an injury,” confirmed Sampson. “He's come back in the last few days and he was down to play 15, 20 minutes. I like Matt, he's a good lad and he's a good player but he just needs an opportunity."

Dibley-Dias’ next opportunity could come on Saturday when Cobblers head to Rotherham to face Steve Evans’ underperforming side.

Sampson added: "We expect them to be really, really tough and direct. Steve Evans' side are renowned for him strong and he has a fantastic record as a manager so we know how tough it'll be.

"It'll be a totally different proposition to Monday because Peterborough want come and get it down and move you around. I think it'll be a very different game on Saturday.”

Related topics:Ian SampsonFulhamDIASCobblersEFLSixfieldsSteve EvansPeterborough United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice