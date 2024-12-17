Sampson admits 10-man Cobblers were 'chasing shadows' in Posh defeat

Ian Sampson

Cobblers interim manager Ian Sampson admitted his side were left ‘chasing shadows’ when playing with 10 men in the second half of Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United.

Posh dominated the first half of the EFL Trophy tie at London Road but struggled to create clear-cut chances until TJ Eyoma’s red card shortly before half-time. Within six minutes of the restart, goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Ryan de Havilland had put United in command, with Abraham Odoh adding a third.

"We set out with a plan to frustrate them,” said Sampson. “We didn’t want to go man-for-man like we did in the league match because I didn’t feel we had the personnel coming into the team who were match fit.

"It’s difficult against Peterborough with 11 men so it obviously didn’t help when TJ got sent off and we were chasing shadows a bit in the second half. We tried to go 4-4-1 but they’re so good that they played around us easily.”

Both Malik Mothersille and Jones appeared in offside positions for the red card and first goal respectively, but Sampson was reluctant to blame the officials.

He added: “We seem to be on the wrong end of those at the minute but I’m not one for criticising referees. They’re human beings and they make mistakes like players make mistakes and managers make mistakes.

"We have to get on with it. It probably cost us but that’s the way it is.”