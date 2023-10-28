Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted it was ‘too easy’ for Bristol Rovers to score their goals during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the Memorial Stadium.

Brady’s men made most of the running in the opening half-hour but the failure to take their chances was ruthlessly punished as Chris Martin’s clever flick and a penalty from Antony Evans put Rovers in control.

While Manny Monthé scored 12 minutes into the second half, Brady was left to rue familiar failings as his side succumbed to an eighth defeat of the season, all of which have been by a single goal.

"We started the game really well and had two or three very good chances,” said Brady. “But we don’t score and we give away two easy goals and then we have to fight our way back into the game.

"We fight in the second half, we get one goal back and we push and push. Sam (Hoskins) had a chance and then Will Hondermack goes close at the back post and we’re knocking on the door, but at the moment we are giving ourselves a mountain to climb.

"We dominated every facet of the game. We had 60 per cent possession but it’s not about possession, it’s about how you use it and playing with purpose and we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net and it’s too easy for the opposition to score.