Sam Sherring signs deal with MK Dons after Cobblers exit
"It has been a long-time coming,” he said in his first interview with MK Dons. “It has been a difficult summer for me, with things up in the air surrounding my future. But I came here, spoke with the manager, met people, saw the plan, the facilities, it became a no brainer.
"We had a really good chat, about football and about life in general, where he thinks he can take me and how I can help the club progress and be successful. The style of play is massive for me as well, it's attractive and will really suit me. Hopefully, we'll be successful with it.
"We all know what the target is this year, what we want to achieve, the success we want. We have to be a tight-knit group to be successful. I know a couple of the lads already - Connor Evans and Tommy Leigh - but I'm looking forward to meeting the rest of the lads."
