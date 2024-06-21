Sam Sherring

Sam Sherring has joined MK Dons after deciding to leave the Cobblers.

"It has been a long-time coming,” he said in his first interview with MK Dons. “It has been a difficult summer for me, with things up in the air surrounding my future. But I came here, spoke with the manager, met people, saw the plan, the facilities, it became a no brainer.

"We had a really good chat, about football and about life in general, where he thinks he can take me and how I can help the club progress and be successful. The style of play is massive for me as well, it's attractive and will really suit me. Hopefully, we'll be successful with it.

