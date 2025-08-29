Sam Sherring set to join League Two club after difficult year since leaving Northampton
The 25-year-old defender was excellent during his two years at Sixfields and played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion from League Two. He played 77 games in total but turned down a new contract in favour of a move to MK Dons last summer.
However, last season did not go to plan for either Sherring or Dons. The centre-back made just nine league starts and saw his campaign constantly disrupted by injuries and managerial changes. He then suffered a hamstring problem in pre-season and has not played a game so far in 2025/26.
According to Jon Palmer at Gloucestershire Live, Sherring will become Cheltenham’s 10th summer signing when his loan move is confirmed. The Robins, now managed by Michael Flynn, are yet to pick up a point from any of their five games so far this season. Sherring will not be eligible for Cheltenham’s League Two fixture against Salford City on Friday night.