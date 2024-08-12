Sam Sherring makes nightmare start to life with MK Dons
With his side already 1-0 down at Stadium MK, Sherring attempted to clear a cross from the left by sticking out a boot but he only succeeded in divering it into his own net as Bradford raced into a two-goal lead.
Dons did pull one goal back through Alex Gilbey but could not complete the comeback as they started the new season with a defeat.
Sherring made the surprise decision to drop down to League Two earlier in the summer following two years with Northampton. He’s contracted expired at the end of last season and despite a new offer to stay at Sixfields, plus interest from elsewhere, he opted to join MK Dons.
