Sam Sherring

Sam Sherring endured a horror start to his MK Dons career when conceding a comical own goal just eight minutes into his debut against Bradford City on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his side already 1-0 down at Stadium MK, Sherring attempted to clear a cross from the left by sticking out a boot but he only succeeded in divering it into his own net as Bradford raced into a two-goal lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons did pull one goal back through Alex Gilbey but could not complete the comeback as they started the new season with a defeat.

Sherring made the surprise decision to drop down to League Two earlier in the summer following two years with Northampton. He’s contracted expired at the end of last season and despite a new offer to stay at Sixfields, plus interest from elsewhere, he opted to join MK Dons.