Defender Sam Sherring has decided to turn down a new deal with the Cobblers despite admitting he has ‘loved every second’ of his two years at the club.

The 24-year-old centre-back had been a regular for Town after joining the club two years ago, making 77 appearances in all competitions, but his contract expires this summer and he’s rejected the opportunity to remain at Sixfields.

Instead, it is understood that Sherring will drop down a level and play in League Two next season, with an announcement expected later on Friday.

The club say they made Sherring a ‘good contract offer’ and the defender himself insists the reason for moving on is not a financial one but a personal decision.

In a personal statement, Sherring said: "I've loved every second of the last 2 seasons, and I am really proud that we've managed to have all the success I hoped for. After some reflection, I just feel that the time is right to move and that it is time for a new challenge."

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: "We thank Sam for his two years at the club, he is another player who we think has improved in his time with us, and we part on good terms.