Sam Sherring: I've improved so much working under Brady and Calderwood at Cobblers

Centre-back Sam Sherring feels he has ‘massively improved’ during his 12 and a bit months at the Cobblers.

The 23-year-old defender joined from Bournemouth in July 2022 and became a regular and important member of a promotion-winning defence last season, particularly during the run-in when he returned early from injury to help Town over the line.

Sherring mentioned the work of Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood in improving young players when he signed for Northampton, and having played 37 games last season, and all four so far in League One, his decision to move to Sixfields. has been fully vindicated.

"I feel I've massively improved as a defender and a player in my time here,” said Sherring. “I'm really happy with the amount of games I've played so far because I feel I've played quite a lot, especially in the league, and that's helped my game.

"The gaffer has been really good with me and Colin as well and all of the staff here. I'm quite young for a centre-half but they trust me and let me play my game. Centre-backs normally don't mature until they're a bit older but I've played quite a lot of games already and I'm learning every week.

"It's not perfect and I feel I still have a lot to learn and a lot to improve on but I'm really grateful for the trust the coaches have shown in me and I'm thankful for that."

Sherring and his fellow defenders kept their first clean sheet of the season on Saturday when Cobblers got one over on rivals Peterborough United.

"I think we're all feeling really good after Saturday, especially given the circumstances, but we've done pretty well all season,” Sherring added. "We've been a bit unfortunate with some results because I feel our performances have been strong and we've taken to League One quite well, but maybe the luck turned for us on Saturday so it's really good vibes in the camp and we're looking forward to Saturday.