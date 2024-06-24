Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Sherring ‘fits the profile’ for what MK Dons want and need in a player, according to manager Mike Williamson.

The 24-year-old defender made the surprise decision to drop down a division last Friday when rejecting a new Cobblers contract in favour of moving to Dons, who will be expected to challenge for the League Two title next season.

Williamson said: "Sam fits the profile of the kind of player we want to bring into the club down to the ground. He's young and hungry to succeed but already has meaningful EFL experience and has won promotion from this division before. We're really pleased to have him and look forward to seeing what he adds to our defence."

Sherring posted a social media message to Cobblers fans after his departure, which read: "I just wanted to write a little something as my time at Northampton Town has come to an end.

Sam Sherring with James Alger

"I've loved every second of the last two seasons. I joined the club with strong ambitions of what we wanted to achieve together and I'm really proud that we've managed to have all the success I hoped for.

"Now, after some reflection, I just feel that the time is right to move on and to close this chapter that I've enjoyed so much. It's time for a new challenge.

"There's way too many people to thank for making the last couple of years so special, but to all the staff and players, I can't thank you all enough. I've made friends for life, which I'm so grateful for.

