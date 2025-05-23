Sam Hoskins rewarded for outstanding service to Cobblers with testimonial match against Birmingham City

Sam Hoskins

Sam Hoskins has been rewarded for his outstanding service to the Cobblers with a testimonial game which will take place against Championship side Birmingham City at Sixfields on Saturday, July 26th.

It’ll be 10 years ago in August when Hoskins first joined Northampton and the fixture against Birmingham will be the first in a number of events to take place throughout the 2025/26 campaign as part of his testimonial season. The 32-year-old has racked up 417 appearances – third most on the all-time list – and 97 goals – fourth most for the club.

The game is likely to be the final pre-season fixture for Northampton before the start of the new Sky Bet League One season.

"I am really grateful to Birmingham City for agreeing to be the opposition for this game," said Hoskins.

"There should be a lot of excitement around the game. It is being played the week before the season starts and just before Birmingham return to the Championship of course, so we are looking forward to seeing a good crowd at Sixfields."

Kevin Nolan added: "We were looking for really strong opposition a week before the season started and Birmingham fit the bill perfectly.

"You only have to look at their success in winning the title last season, the records they broke and the additions you would expect them to make this summer to know this will be a really good test for us.

"That they have also agreed to support Sam and his testimonial says a lot about them as a club and we are very grateful for their support.

"It will be a game where our focus will be on the preparations for the season, but it will also give us a chance to pay tribute and recognise Sam for his dedication, service and commitment for the club and we hope Cobblers fans will turn out in numbers to show their appreciation for a true club legend."

Kick off will be at 3pm, and ticket details and commercial sponsorship and hospitality packages will be announced in due course. Please email [email protected] for more details.