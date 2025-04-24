Sam Hoskins one of three Cobblers players to undergo surgery before the end of the season

Sam Hoskins has not played since limping off against Reading

Sam Hoskins is set to miss the final two games of the season after Kevin Nolan confirmed he is one of three players who will go under the knife in the hope of being fit for pre-season.

Hoskins has missed various games this season, including the last two, due to an ongoing, persistent knee problem, and with Town now safe from relegation, the decision has been made to send him for an operation. Jack Baldwin will also have surgery on a knee injury next week while Tom Eaves has already gone under the knife after tearing his thigh.

"Sam will go under the knife so we can get him ready for pre-season,” confirmed Nolan. “I don’t want to risk him anymore. Tom’s already has his operation and that all went well, which is good news, but Sam’s going to be out for the last two games.

"Hopefully we can get him ready for the start of pre-season. He’s been terrific for this club and you can see the admiration the fans have for him, but we made that decision last week. It was sad that he didn’t have that moment on Monday but he’s very much a part of it and he was around the lads in the dressing room.

"Jack will be involved at Crawley this weekend but he also has a problem with his knee which we need to sort out so he’ll probably go under the knife next week.

" Apart from that, all of the lads are fit. It was great to see (Patrick) Broughy back on the bench on Monday because he’s had a long time out and he’s worked his socks off.”