Sam Hoskins named League One Player of the Month for November
Sam Hoskins has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for November.
The long-serving 30-year-old scored three goals – two of them winners – and added an assist in three games as Cobblers enjoyed an excellent month. Hoskins now has 11 goals for the season, three behind the division’s top scorer Alfie May. He also has 86 in total for the club.
Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Northampton really found form in November, winning three on the bounce and climbing the League One table, and a lot of that was down to Sam Hoskins. Their talisman was central to everything good about Northampton in November, scoring two important winners vs Blackpool and Cambridge.”
Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: "Hoskins led from the front again in November with three goals – two of them winners - to put him on eleven League One goals for the season and three off the pace in the race for the third tier Golden Boot. Sky Bet cut Hoskins odds to 16/1 from 50/1 to finish as the League’s top scorer.”