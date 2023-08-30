Sam Hoskins commits his future to Cobblers after signing new long-term deal

Sam Hoskins has once again committed himself to the Cobblers by signing another new contract, one which will run until the summer of 2026.

The long-serving forward, last season’s League Two Player of the Year, will take his stay at the club to beyond a decade having first joined all the way back in 2015, initially as a trialist under then-manager Chris Wilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old’s superb career at Northampton has included three promotion-winning seasons, and on each occasion he scored in the game that secured promotion to League One. He’s also won the League Two Player of the Season award and been named the club’s Player of the Season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins has already scored three goals in League One this season

He also continues to climb up the list of all-time appearance-makers for the Cobblers. He’s currently seventh with 347 games under his belt, and he’s just three goals away from entering the club’s top 10 all-time goalscorers.

Hoskins’ best season came in 2022/23 when he bagged 22 goals as Town won promotion to League One, and he already has three this term. He has 29 goals in his last 54 appearances and manager Jon Brady was thrilled to tie him down to a long-term deal to ward off any interest in his services.

"We are delighted that Sam has signed his new contract," said Brady. "His record speaks for itself. He is a key figure for us and he is the sort of player who steps up time and time again when we need him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He just keeps getting better and better as his record over the last 18 months shows. That is no accident, that is down to the hard work he puts in on the training ground and the way he goes about his work. You only have to look at the way he has started this season to see that.