Salford City 2 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Paul Lewis and Mitch Pinnock headed home their first goals for the club as Town twice led, but Ash Eastham equalised in stoppage-time. Here are our player ratings from Moor Lane...
1. Liam Roberts
The whole game might have followed a very different path but for his outstanding close-range save that denied Thomas-Asante just two minutes in. Lund's terrific finish left him grasping at thin air before he was exposed by his defence as an unmarked Eastham grabbed a late leveller... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Did a good job of supporting attacks in the first 20 before being pinned back as Salford wrestled control. Made key contributions at both ends of the pitch, crucially hacking off his goal-line at 1-1 before supplying a superb cross for Pinnock to nod home... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN
3. Fraser Horsfall
Generally competed well against the imposing Elliott as his defence restricted Salford to flew clear chances in open play, but nonetheless couldn't stop Cobblers conceding two goals in a game for just the second time this season... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
This was among his more testing afternoons of the season so far as Elliott and Thomas-Asante proved a tricky and effective partnership to handle, but again his contributions at the back ensured his goalkeeper was not overworked... 7