Ruthless Cobblers please boss Curle after Shrimps victory

Cobblers boss Keith Curle was delighted that four midfielders were all on the score sheet during his side's 'clinical' 4-1 victory over Morecambe on Saturday.

Town were some way off their best against the struggling Shrimps but still had more than enough to clinch a comfortable victory.

Paul Anderson and Ryan Watson scored in the first-half before Nicky Adams added a third in the second and even when Adam Phillips threatened a comeback, Chris Lines scored one of the goals of the season with a thunderous first-time volley.

Cobblers are now back into the play-off positions while Morecambe have dropped to the foot of the division.

"We were clinical," said Curle. "The goals were all scored from midfielders and that shows we're all chipping in, which is important.

"I think, under Derek, Morecambe have recruited very well and they've got good dynamics in their side and they will cause teams problems.

"They came here with confidence from their win over Port Vale in midweek but it was crucial for us to the second goal just before half-time.

"We've created the right environment at the club and the best thing we can do is leave it and let it grow and the less time you need to spend in the changing room as a manager, the better the changing room you've got.

"The supporters also played a massive part and now Leyton Orient on Tuesday is our sole focus because that's another opportunity to get three points."