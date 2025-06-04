Rumoured Northampton Town target signs for League One rivals

Jordan Gabriel in action for Blackpool against Cobblers in March

Jordan Gabriel has joined newly-promoted League One club Port Vale on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old wing-back, who was reportedly a target for Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan this summer, made 37 appearances in all competitions for Blackpool in 2024/25 but was released by the club at the end of the season. He was also linked with Mansfield Town and Lincoln City last month but becomes Vale’s first signing since their promotion from League Two.

Valiants manager Darren Moore said: “We are absolutely delighted that Jordan is joining us and are looking forward to welcoming him into the group ahead of pre-season. He’s a player we have watched and admired for some time, and his experience at Championship and League One level will be really valuable to us.”