Rowberry prepares Newport to face 'direct' Cobblers threat

Newport County boss James Rowberry is readying his players to face a 'direct' threat from Northampton in Tuesday's crucial clash at Sixfields.

The Exiles have impressed since Rowberry replaced Michael Flynn earlier in the season and currently sit fifth in League Two, one point behind the Cobblers.

However, Newport's excellent form was checked at the weekend when their four-game winning run was ended by a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

“Northampton are lot more direct, but Forest Green were a lot more direct that I thought that they would be from what we had seen,” said Rowberry.

“Forest Green have a major ability to mix up their game, both being able to play [on the floor] and be direct, whereas Northampton are predominantly direct in what they do. We will be ready for that.”

Having dropped out of the top three with Saturday's defeat, Newport will be keen to bounce back this evening.

Rowberry added: “These couple of games won’t define our season, because after these we have 10 home games.

“I don’t think there is pressure on us at the minute, there is a long, long way to go in the season.

“I can’t talk about pressure because we won’t be feeling that, we’ve just got to focus on getting our performance right, which hopefully we will do.

“We’ve got to be more creative against Northampton because we only had six shots against Forest Green, the lowest since I’ve been here. There was a reason for that and we will work our ways around that to make it better.