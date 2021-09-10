Rovers boss Edwards has an idea of how Cobblers will play after seeing them close up

Rob Edwards.

Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards has an idea of how the Cobblers will approach tomorrow's League Two fixture at The New Lawn after seeing them close up only last week.

Rovers and Northampton drew 1-1 in the EFL Trophy last Tuesday and meet again this weekend, albeit both teams will be expected to field much stronger teams.

"I don't think that game will have much of an impact," said Edwards. "But what it enabled us to do was to get some eyes on them, and they were able to get some eyes on us.

"There were a number of changes for that game but both teams played a similar style to what they normally do, so we think we know what they’re going to do. It’s allowed us both to get a bit of a head start, but we expect a number of changes from when they last played us.

"I can’t speak for them, but you probably know what we’ll try and do and we’ll try and do it very well. We always have little tweaks both in and out of possession, and every team has different areas that we will look to exploit, so we will work on the opposition, but we will make our training about us and our gameplan."

Asked what he learned about Northampton, Edwards added: "We went 1-0 up in that game and we created some more good chances. We had lots of territory and good moments.

"You clearly have to try and get the second goal and that’s always really important. Watching the game back, we allowed them to have a little bit of a spell, but it wasn’t as long as what I thought it was on the actual evening.

"We were in control, they scored a very good goal and we need to be able to defend the box, which is the same for any game against any opposition. We need to try and be a bit more ruthless. We only scored one goal that night, but we had enough good moments to create more."