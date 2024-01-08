Round-up: Cobblers teenager Dadge delivers a clean sheet on his St Ives return

Cobblers goalkeeper James Dadge kept a clean sheet on his debut for St Ives on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was loaned out to the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central side on work experience at the end of last week, having previously played for the Cambridgheshire outfit last season.

Dadge, who impressed while on loan at Northern Premier League Midlands Division side Harborough Town earlier this season, enjoyed a strong performance, making a string of imprtant saves, as St Ives secured a 5-0 win over mid-table rivals Leiston on Saturday.

He was joined in the Ives starting line-up by another young Cobblers loaneee on Josh Tomlinson, who also played the full 90 minutes in the easy win.

Three other young Cobblers youngsters were also in senior action at the weekend, but things didn't go quite as well for the teams they were playing for.

In the same division, striker Neo Dobson started for struggling Kettering Town in their clash at title-challenging Needham Market.

Dobson was withdrawn after 72 minutes, with the Poppies trailing 2-0, and Jim Le Masurier's side went on to lose 4-0 and remain in the relegation zone.

In the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, midfielders Reuben Wyatt and Jacob Scott both started for AFC Rushden and Diamonds in the relegation six-pointer against Gresley Rovers at Hayden Road.

It proved to be another bad day for the team managed by former Cobblers full-back Michael Harriman, as they were beaten 3-0 despite dominating possession for long spells.

Wyatt came close to getting on the scoresheet with a number of efforts from long range, whilst Scott was denied by the woodwork from a tight angle on the half-an-hour mark before forcing the keeper into a late save.

Scott was then sent-off in the final minute of the match after unfortunately picking up a second yellow card.

The result sees Diamonds remain bottom of the table, now 14 points adrift of safety.

Elsewhere, Cobblers Under-18s were 3-2 winners at Brentford in the EFL Youth Alliance on Saturday morning.

Town won it thanks to efforts from James Owen and Charlie Carroll as well as an own goal.

“We ended 2023 with one of the best performances of the year, and the challenge was to replicate that today,” said coach Shane Goddard.

"We were really good for the first half-an-hour, moving the ball well and being on the front foot.

“We took the lead through a fantastic team goal and should have kicked-on from that point, but we allowed Brentford to find a route back into the game.“However, we put in a professional performance in the second half with a squad that included more Under 16s than second years.

“It was a really positive win, the only negative being the two late goals we conceded.

“I’m proud of the boys for looking after their fitness over the Christmas period and the maturity they showed in their performance.”

The Cobblers U18s are back on the road next Saturday when they go to Stevenage.