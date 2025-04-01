Rotherham United 'short on bodies' for Cobblers clash as Hamshaw takes charge of his first game

Shaun McWilliams

Rotherham United are ‘short on bodies’ for Tuesday’s League One fixture against Northampton, with Shaun McWilliams set to miss his return to Sixfields.

The 26-year-old, who came through the Cobblers academy and made 200 appearances for the club before leaving last summer, missed Saturday’s defeat to Crawley with a quad issue. Andre Green, who scored in the reverse fixture, and Josh Kayode are also unavailable.

“Andre Green won't be available tomorrow night,” said interim manager Matt Hamshaw. “There's a few that have question marks but he's one who won't come back into it.

“We're short on bodies, but I've just said to lads, there's no excuses. We've got a good team on paper and we've got good subs to come off the bench still. You won't find me moaning or groaning about this, that and other. It's about everybody just now chipping in.

“We've had a meeting with all the injured players in the room this morning. There's some who are obviously not far off coming back and there's some who have got long-term injuries, but that is football. That is how it is. You get injuries, it's part and parcel. It’s a good squad.”

Hamshaw takes charge of his first game on Tuesday after returning to the club following Steve Evans’ sacking. The 43-year-old is Rotherham born and bred and spent several years working as a coach at the club under long-serving former manager Paul Warne.

“What has gone has gone and what has been has been,” he added. “I totally understand the frustrations of the fans. I've been a fan and I am a fan myself so I get it. However, it's important everybody comes back and it's important that everybody cheers the lads.

“It's on to Northampton tomorrow night and it's on to these last eight games and mathematically we're still not safe. That’s my first aim – to get to that points total that'll get us safe and then it'll be a time to rebuild it.”