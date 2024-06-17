Rosenthal willing to help Cobblers 'in any way I can' after joining club's board
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 76-year-old, whose many broadcasting roles include covering F1 and the Champions League, is a boyhood Oxford United fan but has close ties with Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas and is a regular at Sixfields.
Rosenthal said: "I am looking forward to help in the development of the club in any way I can. I have enjoyed watching the team and the club progress under the stewardship of Kelvin Thomas and David Bower, both of whom I have known for many years.
"The addition of Nigel Le Quesne to the board is a real bonus as his business expertise will be invaluable. These are exciting times; attendances are at a generational high and the team performances are the best they have been for quite some time.
"I have been hugely impressed with the work in the community, and the support and dedication of the fans. The development of the new East Stand is a positive and a concrete sign that this club is moving forward and I am delighted to play my part in helping with that."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.