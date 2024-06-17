Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Rosenthal says he wants to help the Cobblers ‘in any way I can’ after joining the club’s board of directors.

The 76-year-old, whose many broadcasting roles include covering F1 and the Champions League, is a boyhood Oxford United fan but has close ties with Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas and is a regular at Sixfields.

Rosenthal said: "I am looking forward to help in the development of the club in any way I can. I have enjoyed watching the team and the club progress under the stewardship of Kelvin Thomas and David Bower, both of whom I have known for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The addition of Nigel Le Quesne to the board is a real bonus as his business expertise will be invaluable. These are exciting times; attendances are at a generational high and the team performances are the best they have been for quite some time.

Jim Rosenthal with Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson