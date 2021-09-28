Rose will never shy away from hard work after needing stitches for head injury

Danny Rose sports a head bandage after his injury at the weekend.

Cobblers striker Danny Rose has vowed to never shy away from the less glamorous side of the game after needing stitches for the painful head injury he suffered at Salford City on Saturday.

Rose was not on the score sheet at Moor Lane but nonetheless had a busy afternoon as Town's sole forward man for much of the contest.

He assisted Paul Lewis' 16th-minute opener, made a brilliant goal-line clearance at 1-1 early in the second-half and then had to be patched up after doing more important defensive work late on.

"I'm not too sure why I do it - I just end up in hospital! I was in A&E on Monday trying to get it stitched up and glued up," said Rose, who sustained a nasty cut just above his left eye.

"But I've always been like that and nothing will change on that front. I always like going up and challenging for headers and I don't mind getting back and helping out the team defensively either - that's just what I'm about and it will continue."

Rose's efforts so nearly helped the Cobblers to all three points at Salford, but Ash Eastham denied them at the death.

"It was hard to take with the manner of the draw and it being virtually the last kick of the game," Rose admitted. "We were a bit down in the changing room afterwards.

"I didn't think we were at our best but it's still a good point away from home, especially at Salford. They played some good football and we had to respect them.

"I thought we started well and we were good value for the 1-0 lead but we knew the threat they had with Tom Elliott on the diagonal and we know why we conceded in the last minute.