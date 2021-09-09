Rose 'disappointed' by goal return for Cobblers but hopes to 'kick-on' after finally ending drought

Danny Rose got off the mark against Scunthorpe.

Danny Rose hopes his second-half strike against Scunthorpe United on Saturday brings a change of luck after admitting he's been 'disappointed' by his lack of goals since joining the Cobblers.

The 27-year-old signed for Northampton from Mansfield last summer but managed only five goals in 45 games across all competitions during his first campaign at Sixfields.

He had gone 32 matches without a goal before sticking away Sam Hoskins' cross 64 minutes into Saturday's League Two encounter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It does make the win feel extra sweet and I was able to go home happy knowing I’d scored,” Rose said.

“The main thing is obviously the three points but it is an added bonus for myself and now hopefully I can kick-on and get a few more.

“It’s important to keep putting in the performances as much as anything. I know the goals have not been there but I try to put myself about and try to win headers and work hard for the team.

“But if we’re getting the three points every Saturday, that’s all that really matters. The lack of goals has been disappointing but this is an opportunity to kick on.

“I have actually set myself a target but I said what it was publicly last season – it was double figures – and as soon as I said that I don’t think I scored again!

“I only got five last season though so I’d like to think I can beat that because if I don’t then there really is something wrong!”

Rose’s opener owed a lot to the excellent Hoskins, who was heavily involved as Town peppered the away side’s goal.

“I was buzzing for Hosk to give me that goal,” Rose added. “I’m not sure if it was a cross or shot and if I’m honest it looked offside at the time.

“I haven’t seen it back but I looked over to the linesman as soon as I scored and thought ‘please don’t put the flag up!’ and thankfully he didn’t.”

A fourth clean sheet in five league games on Saturday further illustrated Town’s defensive resolve so far this season, but the main positives came at the other end of the pitch.

Cobblers had been struggling to create chances and score goals from open play in the early part of the campaign – Rose’s goal was their first – but against Scunthorpe, they carved out a hatful of chances, albeit admittedly with the advantage of an extra man.

“It was important to get the three points and I thought it was a really good performance from everyone and we deserved the win,” Rose continued.

“They came a bit more into the game after we scored and there were probably a few nerves but obviously the second goal killed it off and made sure of the win for us.

“They didn’t have anything to lose and threw the kitchen sink at us but I didn’t think they really troubled us, I can’t remember a shot on goal throughout the whole game, especially after they went down to 10 men.

“We’ve proven we can keep clean sheets. The problem has been scoring goals, especially in open play, but it’s something we’re aware of and we have been working on it in training and it paid off.”

Rose, who enjoyed a superb all-round game, was also instrumental in the decisive moment, hauled down by Emmanuel Onariase right on the edge of the box just as he looked primed to score.

“I thought it could have been a penalty at the time,” he added. “I tried to cut across him and to be honest I didn’t think the defender did that much wrong.

“I cut across him and it’s body-to-body a little bit, I’ve gone down and it’s given the referee a decision to make and he’s sent him off.