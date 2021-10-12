Rose boost for Cobblers as defensive duo also return from injury

Danny Rose.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady should have more options at his disposal this weekend with at least three players expected to be back in the squad for the visit of Mansfield Town.

Danny Rose is available again after suspension while Michael Harriman (tendonitis) and Dominic Revan (thigh) are on their way back having missed the trip to Hartlepool with injury.

Centre-back Jon Guthrie will also have benefitted from playing against Hartlepool after missing a week through COVID, but Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted (groin) is set for a couple weeks on the sidelines.

"It'll be great to have Rosey back for selection," said Brady. "It was good to get Jon Guthrie back at the weekend and he'll be more match fit after playing last week and now getting a full week of training under his belt.

"I spoke to him on Saturday and it was very tough for him so we had that to contend with in the back-line and unfortunately we only had one defensive option on the bench in young Max Dyche.

"We haven't got a problem to play Max if needed but we should have Michael potentially back and also Dom Revan and that would be huge for us because both of them played well against Walsall last week.