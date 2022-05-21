Rose and Pollock thank Cobblers after being released by club

Scott Pollock.

Danny Rose and Scott Pollock have both posted messages of thanks to the Cobblers after they were among seven players to leave the club.

Jon Brady met with his players on Friday morning shortly before the retained list was announced, with Benny Ashley-Seal, Josh Flanagan, Michael Harriman and Sid Nelson the others to be let go. Joseph Mills has retired.

Rose, who was signed by Keith Curle shortly after Northampton won promotion to League One in 2020, scored seven goals in 85 appearances across two seasons at Sixfields

He tweeted: “Thankyou for the memories @ntfc 2 seasons of ups and downs. Met some incredible characters on and off the pitch. Above all the fans have been amazing and thank you for the support.”

Pollock emerged through the club’s youth system but made just the one league start in 2021/22. He did well during a brief loan spell at Boston United but despite fans clamouring for him to play more for Town, he was used sparingly by Brady.

After confirmation of his departure, Pollock said: “Enjoyed my time at Northampton over the last few years Time to move on now. Thank you and all the best to everyone at Northampton.”

Meanwhile, teenage midfielder Peter Abimbola is one of three youngsters to have been offered a professional contract. The 18-year-old made two appearances for the first-team in 2021/22.