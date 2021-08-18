Rochdale quartet set to miss Cobblers trip after testing positive for COVID

Spotland.

Rochdale quartet George Broadbent, Conor Grant, Jimmy McNulty and Aidy White all look set to miss this weekend's trip to Sixfields after testing positive for coronavirus.

Grant, McNulty and White were absent when Dale drew 0-0 at home to Scunthorpe on Saturday before they were joined in self-isolation by Broadbent later in the week.

Manager Robbie Stockdale said: “Unfortunately, earlier in the week, in isolated circumstances, they all came back with positive tests at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The medical department has been fantastic with our protocols and we’ve been getting tested daily, so we’ve been ticking every box possible.

“In terms of those three players, they’re going to be missing for another couple games each.

“I hate to say that it’s one of those things, but it seems to be cropping up a lot. We do everything properly and make sure that all the players are looked after in and out of the building, and it’s unfortunate that those three players missing.”

After Tuesday's loss to Forest Green Rovers, Stockdale confirmed Broadbent had also tested positive.