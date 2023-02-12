Cobblers were somewhat fortunate to escape from Rochdale with a point after a ragged performance against the division’s bottom club on Saturday.
Dale were minutes away from their first home win in over three months, but Ian Henderson’s opener was eventually cancelled out by a sweet strike from Ben Fox in the penultimate minute of normal time. Town still had a chance to snatch all three points but Richard O’Donnell thwarted D’Margio Wright-Phillips. Here are our player ratings from Spotland….
1. Tom King
Made good saves from Lloyd and Quigley and appeared to have done enough to force Henderson away from goal, only to be beaten by a smart finish... 7
2. Sam Sherring
Decent shift at right-back as Dale mostly targeted the other side. Used the ball as well as anyone in pink... 6
3. Tyler Magloire
Quigley and Henderson posed problems but he largely seemed to have them in check until a chaotic spell at the start of the second-half when Town were lucky to concede only one goal... 5.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Cobblers were at least comfortable if not especially impressive in the first-half before being put under the pump at the start of the second. Dale barely created a chance outside that five-minute spell... 5.5
