Rochdale 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

With Town unable to create a single decent opportunity all game, Tahvon Campbell's second-half goal was enough to clinch three points. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
Good save from Keohane in the first-half but could do little about Campbell's winner shortly after half-time, the first goal he's conceded in over nine hours of football. Dawdled on the ball a couple of times and was lucky to get away with it... 6
2. Tyler Magloire
Appeared to be more right-back than centre-back here but that didn't stop Dale from finding quite a bit of joy down their inside left channel, creating the best chance of the first-half via that route. Also gave the ball away a lot... 5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Found life difficult against the tricky Campbell on a challenging afternoon for Town's defence, which coughed up more chances than they normally do. Will perhaps feel he should have done more to stop Campbell flicking in the winner... 5
4. Jon Guthrie
The best of a below-par bunch. Decent defensively and the only one who took responsibility on the ball, striding out of defence to take a couple of long-range shots. Both decent efforts but neither troubled Lynch... 6 CHRON STAR MAN