Roberts 'thrilled' to make 'perfect' move to Cobblers

Liam Roberts.

A 'thrilled' Liam Roberts says his decision to sign for the Cobblers this week 'felt like the perfect move at the right time' after opting to make the short trip south from Walsall.

The 26-year-old had been a one-club man up until Tuesday following 12 years at the Saddlers, where he came through the youth ranks to become their regular number one.

However, after a conversation with Walsall head coach Matty Taylor, and with Northampton showing interest, he decided to move on and make a fresh start.

"I felt like this was the perfect move for me and it's come about at the right time," said Roberts. "It's a new chapter and an opportunity to kick-on.

"I've played against the club a few times and they've been a physical team in the past but I know the gaffer wants to play a bit of football as well.

"It's about coming in and bringing my qualities to the team and also making sure I improve so I can get the best out of myself at Northampton."

Asked what appealed to him about the Cobblers, he replied: "For me, it was the gaffer and the ambition of the club to bounce back from last season.

"I think the club is ambitious and that fits in well with me and I'm thrilled to be here and I just can't wait to get going now.

"I'd like to thank Walsall for making it so seamless because I was there for a long time - 12 years - and I wish them all the best and I hope they have success in the future.