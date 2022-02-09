Roberts 'thoroughly enjoying' his time at Sixfields and says Cobblers is a 'special club'

Liam Roberts loves a celebration!

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts is 'thoroughly enjoying' his time at Sixfields and says it is a 'privilege' to play for the Cobblers.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper is having a fine first season at Northampton having joined the club from Walsall last summer.

With 14 clean sheets to his name, talks have already opened over a new contract and fans are desperate to see him put pen to paper on a long-term deal.

Speaking before his two stellar performances against Walsall and Newport this week, Roberts said: "From a personal point of view, I am happy.

"I am quite critical of myself and I know there are always things I can work on, always things I can improve on.

"But I am proud to be part of this club, I am proud to represent the badge and to play with the lads.

"It is a special group we have, a special coaching group, a special club, so it is a privilege to be a part of it, and I am enjoying every minute.

"Long may that continue."

On what he can still improve, Roberts said: "You can look at games, and you can look at certain parts of games, and you can say 'well, that 10 minutes wasn't great', or 'that decision wasn't right', but that is how you develop.

"You are going to make mistakes in this game, it is a part of football and it's about can you deal with it? And can you step forward?

"Everything is here, the set up is great with the staff and the players and that connection is there on the pitch as well and I am thoroughly enjoying my time."

Only two teams in the whole of the EFL have kept more clean sheets than Northampton, but Roberts does not want to take all of the plaudits.

"It is about confidence within the group and it is about self-belief," he added.

"We have prided ourselves on being such a strong defensive team, that you can't help but take confidence from it.

"You have the players in front of you, the lads that have stepped in, the lads who aren't playing who are unlucky not to be because the team is playing well.

"There is a lot of competition for places here which I would say is key, and you have to play well otherwise you are out and sitting on the sidelines.

"The competition is really sharp, so we know we have to perform not just on the pitch, but day in, day out in training as well.