Roberts talks through his match-wining saves against Colchester United

No way through: Liam Roberts refused to be beaten on Saturday, thwarting Freddie Sears on this occasion. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers goalkeeper Liam Roberts was keeping his feet firmly planted on the ground after his brilliant performance during Saturday's 1-0 win at Colchester United.

The 26-year-old, who joined the club from Walsall earlier in the summer, played a crucial role in Town's second clean sheet from their opening two league games.

Roberts barely touched the ball before half-time but came to the fore in the second 45 minutes, with his first big moment coming on the hour-mark when he reacted quickly to tip Brendan Wiredu's shot around the post.

"Because of how close he was, sometimes it's a bit of a gamble to be honest," said Roberts.

"I think it was either Jon (Guthrie) or Fraser (Horsfall) who were on the floor and covered one side of the goal and he's come off the left so I gambled on the right and fortunately it paid off!"

Later in the half, Roberts was needed again, this time standing tall and staying strong to thwart Freddie Sears as the United man burst through on goal.

"With the second one, as he's coming through, you're just trying to stand as tall as possible and make his job difficult," Roberts added.

"It's a one-on-one and he's always going to be favourite to score in that situation so you have to keep yourself big, spread yourself as much as you can and luckily it's hit me and gone out for a corner."

But it was not only his saves which earned Roberts credit, he also relieved pressure on Town's defence by coming for crosses.

He continued: "That was down to the guys in front of me because they gave me the room to come and get the crosses.

"The lads defensively were outstanding and that goes for the whole team because we defend from the front.

"We can be better on the ball but I think we showed the togetherness that's in the changing room."

The full-time whistle confirmed a third win from three games, and Roberts was as jubilant as anyone when he went over to celebrate with the 450 away fans (video above).

He added: "It's just that winning feeling, you know? You can't beat it and you can't replicate it.