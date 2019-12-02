Roberts 'really enjoying' Banbury spell after another man of the match display

Cobblers winger Morgan Roberts feels he is gaining more valuable experience of playing senior football during his time at Banbury United.

The 18-year-old picked up from where he left off when he joined the Southern Premier League high-flyers following the end of his impressive loan spell at AFC Rushden & Diamonds last month.

He was named man of the match for his performance against Rushall Olympic on Saturday, setting up Craig Fasanmade's opening goal on 66 minutes before the hosts scored a late equaliser.

"I like to cross it when I get the opportunity," said Roberts. "I've seen Craig make those runs before and I had tried to pick him out in the first-half but I got the cross spot on in the second and it was a good finish from him.

"But we were all disappointed in the changing room afterwards not to get three points because I thought we played really well and we created a lot of chances."

Roberts' time on loan at the Puritans is due to end next week.

"I enjoyed a good month at Rushden & Diamonds and that was my first real experience of men's football," he added.

"We played three games against Banbury and the manager, Mike Ford, watched me in those matches and liked me so he gave me a call when my loan finished at Rushden.

"He really wanted me here so I thought I'd take the opportunity and I'm really enjoying it here. We've played some good football and I'm getting chances.

"The month at Rushden helped me and eased me into men's football and now coming to Banbury I've really enjoyed myself.

"I come to life when I'm on the ball, I like making forward runs, I like dropping into pockets, I like to vary my game up and I want to get on the ball and help the team in the attacking third."

Meanwhile, Camron McWilliams missed his final game on loan at St Ives Town due to a hamstring injury.