Roberts posts message to Cobblers fans after Middlesbrough switch

Cobblers’ former goalkeeper Liam Roberts has posted a message of thanks to both the club and their fans after he completed his move to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old’s terrific season at Sixfields earned him plenty of admirers and when a club from the Championship came calling, he was never going to turn down the opportunity.

Roberts kept 21 clean sheets last season – the most of any goalkeeper in the top four tiers of English football – won both the fans’ and player’s player of the year awards, and few will begrudge him his big move.

Liam Roberts.

Following confirmation of his switch to Chris Wilder’s Boro, Roberts posted a message on Instagram, which said: “Where do I start Northampton Town? Just wanted to say a huge thank you for an incredible season personally.